Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promotional image for 'The Big Bang Theory'

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 is going to welcome two new faces in an upcoming episode.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Walton Goggins and Beth Behrs are going to guest star as Oliver and Nell, respectively. They are set to appear in the Jan. 18 episode of the show.

Both characters will be involved in a storyline focusing on Raj, played by Kunal Nayyar. Nell is a school teacher who just separated from her husband not too long ago. She will strike up a romance with Raj. However, Oliver will stand in their way, as Nell's intense husband will hunt Raj down and challenge him.

Behrs is known for her role as Caroline Channing in CBS' "2 Broke Girls," while Goggins has had regular roles in both FX's "Justified" and HBO's "Vice Principals."

With Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) set to tie the knot soon, Raj will be the only one in the main group without a wife — or even a girlfriend, for that matter. So, it makes sense that his dating life will get more focus.

Speaking of Sheldon and Amy's wedding, the previous episode, titled "The Matrimonial Metric," saw the two secretly conducting experiments on their friends to see who would be the perfect best man and maid of honor. Howard (Simon Helberg) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) gained an early lead after demonstrating their abilities. And, while Penny was the favorite to win maid of honor, Amy felt that she was required to reciprocate the gesture after she was the maid of honor at Bernadette's (Melissa Rauch) wedding.

As expected, Sheldon and Amy could not keep their little secret too long, and the rest of the gang found out about their experiments. Although they were initially mad at the couple, things ultimately ended well, with Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny being chosen as Sheldon's best man and Amy's maid of honor, respectively.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.