'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Episode 10 Spoilers: Sheldon and Amy to Elope?

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promotional image for "The Big Bang Theory"

Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) may forgo their big wedding and elope in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

In the episode titled "The Confidence Erosion," the synopsis reveals that the stress of planning the wedding is getting to the engaged couple. Both Sheldon and Amy will reportedly try to apply math to the process, but they will still end up contradicting each other. In the promo, they are shown discussing every little detail of the ceremony, from the invitations to the gift registry. When they start arguing again, Amy laments if there is a way for them to be done with the wedding already. Sheldon quips that they do not need all the hoopla. They can just get married tomorrow.

If Sheldon and Amy end up eloping, they will not hear the end of it from their friends. Everyone is hyped for the ceremony since Sheldon's proposal was revealed. Still, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) may agree with the pair's decision once they hear how heated their arguments can become. Eloping may be for the best.

Meanwhile, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) will have an epiphany about is best friend Howard (Simon Helberg). He thinks they need a little break from each other. Raj believes the other man is hurting his confidence, and he does not like it one bit.

Last episode, the gang was preoccupied with bitcoins and investments. Sheldon told the others that a bitcoin is worth five thousand dollars. The guys were excited since seven years ago, they procured quite a lot of bitcoins. They tried to trace where they kept the files. It turned out that they were in Leonard's old laptop, which he gave to Penny.

Penny, however, gifted the device to an ex-boyfriend when she and Leonard broke up a long time ago. When the laptop was found, Sheldon had fun informing Leonard that they would not find the bitcoins there. He already transferred them to a flash drive, the same one Leonard lost years ago.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.