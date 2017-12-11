'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Episode 11 Spoilers: Howard and Raj's Fight to Escalate

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promotional image for "The Big Bang Theory"

Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard (Simon Helberg) are still angry with each other in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

In the episode titled "The Celebration Reverberation," the promo shows the best friends still going at it, intent on showing that they are better off without each other. Raj is still smarting over the fact that Howard is a bad influence in his life. For fifteen years, Raj complains that his best friend has done nothing but ridicule him and put a dent in his self-confidence. The fight started the last episode when Raj was applying for a job at the Griffith Observatory and Howard told him his outfit made him look like a waiter.

When Raj's father called to ask how the interview went, he said that it was awful. Raj mentioned Howard's comments, making his dad complain that his best friend was not supportive. When Raj asked Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) opinion on the issue, they did not deny that Howard could be a little mean sometime. Raj then decided to show his best friend that he has had enough. He refused Howard's apology and stopped talking to him altogether.

In the promo, the two can be seen shouting at each other. The fans can only hope that they will settle their problem soon and makeup. Meanwhile, the episode will also see Sheldon (Jim Parsons) planning Amy's (Mayim Bialik) birthday. Howard will also be busy with his daughter's party. Elsewhere, Leonard's brother will send him a letter. The note's content will reportedly make Leonard question as to why he is not as successful as his sibling. Even after everything he has accomplished, Penny's husband will feel that compare to his brother, he is nothing.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.