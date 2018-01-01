'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Episode 12 Spoilers: Who Will be Sheldon's Best Man?

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promotional image for 'The Big Bang Theory'

Sheldon (Jim Parsons) will need to decide who will be his best man in the wedding in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

In the episode titled "The Matrimonial Metric," the synopsis reveals that the future groom and bride will be discussing the details of the big event. Sheldon and Amy's (Mayim Bialik) wedding is close but they have yet to pick their main sponsors among their friends. As Sheldon's best friend, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) is the expected choice, but the promo photos beg to disagree. In one of the images, Sheldon and Amy have a list prepared. In the best man column, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) has the highest vote, followed by Howard (Simon Helberg). Leonard is third on the line, with only a handful of votes.

As the spoilers reveal, the couple will use "science" so they can make the proper choice. When their friends discover what they are up to, they will confront them about it. In the promo, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and the others are shown barging in Sheldon and Amy's apartment. When the blonde accuses the two of using them on experiments, Amy tries to deny but her fiancé just goes ahead and confirms everything. While Sheldon is still unsure about his best man, Amy seems to have decided on Penny as her maid of honour. In the voting, Leonard's wife is ahead of Bernadette (Melissa Rauch). Amy is also shown hugging a smiling Penny.

The last episode, the gang had to deal with a lot of tension. Raj and Howard were still fighting. Raj refused to talk to his best friend after the latter criticized his choice for clothing. According to him, Howard was never supportive of his endeavours. Bernadette's husband then retaliated by uninviting the other to his baby's first birthday. Howard even let Stuart (Kevin Sussman) organize the party. At the end of the episode, both men apologized and promised to be more considerate of each other.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will return on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.