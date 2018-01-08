'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Episode 13 Spoilers: Sheldon's Mom Arrives in Town

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promotional image for 'The Big Bang Theory'

Mrs. Cooper (Laurie Metcalf) is set to make an appearance in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

In the episode titled "The Solo Oscillation," the spoilers indicate that Mary will be around, probably to change Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) mind and take his brother as his best man. She must be livid that her son chose his best friend to stand beside him at the altar and not her little "Georgie." Sheldon has already mentioned Mary's request to his friends. Since he already decided on Leonard (Johnny Galecki), she must be upset enough to see him in person and demand an explanation.

Meanwhile, the episode will see Sheldon and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) spending some quality time together. He will reportedly kick out his fiancée to work on a project, but then, he will run out of inspiration. The promo shows that Penny will come to his rescue, complete with pizza to give him a boost. Last episode, Amy (Mayim Bialik) finally decided that there was no one who deserved to be her maid of honor but Penny. Still, she made sure to ask for Bernadette's (Melissa Rauch) approval since she was her maid of honor in her wedding with Howard (Simon Helberg).

Meanwhile, Howard will be upset when he learns that someone has replaced him in the band called "Footprints on the Moon." The geologist, Bert (Brian Posehn), has taken his place. Howard will let out his frustration by jamming with his best friend, Raj (Kunal Nayyar). In a promo photo, he is shown aggressively playing the piano while Raj hollers beside him, strumming his guitar. Since the two made up after their petty fight, they have been trying hard not to upset each other again.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.