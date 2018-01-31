Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Amy (Mayim Bialik) might be featured in the Professor Proton reboot.

On episode 15, Amy (Mayim Bialik) just might be the new television star in the group. Meanwhile, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) gets angry at Leonard (Johnny Galecki) because of his novel.

On the next episode of "The Big Bang Theory" season 11, titled "The Novelization Correlation," Sheldon (Jim Parsons) tries to get himself to appear on the rebooted Professor Proton show.

According to the episode 15 listing on The Futon Critic, Sheldon gives Wil Wheaton a petition for him to be featured on the show. However, Wil wants Amy instead.

This will be a big deal for Sheldon. Previously on the show, Sheldon auditioned for the part of Professor Proton, only to be beaten to the spot by Wil himself. Sheldon was heartbroken, but he got over it by talking to the original Professor Proton (Bob Newhart) in his dreams.

Seeing that Amy is very special to him, he just might settle for her to appear on the show instead of him.

On the episode 15 preview, Sheldon asks Amy her opinion about appearing on TV. Amy, confused and suspicious of his question, asks a specific question why she would appear on TV.

"Is it going to be a news story where I have to say you were quiet and kept to yourself and I'm as shocked as anyone?" Amy asks Sheldon.

Meanwhile, Penny gets angry at Leonard over his novel because she believes his female protagonist was written based on her. Normally being the inspiration for a fictional character is flattering. However, there could be some details about Leonard's female protagonist that could have ticked Penny off.

Christine Baranski will guest star as Leonard's mother, who could be involved in the situation of her son and Penny. Aside from that, episode 15 will feature a murder-mystery theme as seen in the preview.

Episode 15 of "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs this Thursday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.