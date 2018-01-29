'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Episode 15 Spoilers: Leonard Hypes New Novel

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promo image for 'The Big Bang Theory'

Leonard (Johnny Galecki) will not stop talking about his new novel in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory"

In the episode titled "The Novelization Correlation," the synopsis reveals that Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) husband is very proud of his new book. She, however, is not sold with the fact that he seems to have based the female protagonist on her. The promo shows a reenactment of Leonard's novel. Apparently, it is a murder mystery where he acts as the main investigator. He and a bunch of potential suspects are shown standing over the corpse of the victim.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Sheldon (Jim Parsons) asking Wil Wheaton to appear on the new Professor Proton show. His archrival, however, will take a hard pass and offer the role to Amy (Mayim Bialik) instead. In the clip, Sheldon is seen returning to the apartment and telling his fiancée about his plans. Amy informs him point blank that she has no wish to appear on television, especially when all he will ask of her is to tell his viewers that he is a quiet person.

Last episode, the focus was on Raj (Kunal Nayyar). He went out on a date and slept with her. The woman's name was Nell (Beth Behrs) and they had a great time. During breakfast, she told him that she was married and that she and her husband have been separated for two weeks. Raj's conscience could not handle the fact that he was a home wrecker. He asked advice from his friends and they told what he expected to hear.

The next day, he met Nell's husband, Oliver (Walton Goggins). Instead of punching each other, the two bonded over dessert. Raj consoled the sad Oliver and urged him to woo his wife again. He also talked to Nell, asking her to give her husband another chance. He even offered to wait for her in case the relationship would not work again. At the end of the episode, Raj was as single as the day he was born.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.