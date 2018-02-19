'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Episode 16 Spoilers: Amy Rats On Bernadette's Secret to Howard

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promo image for 'The Big Bang Theory'

Even while in labor, Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) will one-up her husband Howard (Simon Helberg) in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

In the episode titled "The Neonatal Nomenclature," the synopsis reveals that Howard will discover something upsetting about his wife. Apparently, Bernadette has already chosen a name for their second child and she did not even bother to consult him. Amy (Mayim Bialik) will reportedly be the bearer of the sad news. She will mistakenly reveal Bernadette's secret when Howard comes to see her in her office.

Viewers are definitely looking forward to the presentation of the second Wolowitz child. Spoilers indicate that Bernadette is supposed to go into labor and that their friends will help her with it. When it was announced that a second pregnancy was planned for Rauch's character, some of the fans were confused since she just gave birth to baby Halley. The showrunners decided to incorporate the storyline since Rauch is actually pregnant in real life.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Steve Holland said that they have something special planned for Wolowitz baby number two. Halley was a tribute to the late Carol Ann Susi, who played Debbie, Howard's mother.

"... We have some extra little things in there that separate it. Examples would be a spoiler. But we're really conscious of not repeating ourselves. Halley was such a great nod to Carol Ann Susi and Mrs. Wolowitz, who is always heard loudly but never seen. We're really happy about Halley being a nice nod to that, but I don't think we can do that again with a second baby, so we're going to have to find something new and fun about the birth," the EP teased.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will return on Thursday, March 1 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.