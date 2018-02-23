Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Bill Gates guest stars in "The Big Bang Theory."

Bill Gates will appear as himself on "The Big Bang Theory" when it returns this March. Meanwhile, Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Howard (Simon Helberg) fight over their son's name in episode 16.

The legendary Microsoft founder will be guest-starring as himself in "The Big Bang Theory" season 11, TVLine confirmed. But the character that brings Gates into the story will be an unexpected one.

Penny (Kaley Cuoco) will actually be the reason why the gang will have the opportunity to meet Gates. He will attend a seminar that Penny's pharmaceutical company hosts. Once Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), and the rest of the gang find out, they will do everything that they can just to meet Gates in the flesh.

Meanwhile, Bernadette and Howard will fight over their son's name in episode 16, titled "The Neonatal Nomenclature."

According to the episode 16 listing on The Futon Critic, Amy (Mayim Bialik) accidentally reveals to Howard that Bernadette already chose a name for their son. But Howard isn't going to accept it.

In the episode 16 promo, Howard convinces Bernadette to change her mind about their son's name.

"Bernie, this is our kid's name. I think we should both agree," Howard tells Bernadette, whom she appears to agree with. However, Bernadette still had a lot to say.

"I carried it, had to stay in bed for four months, sacrificed my body and my job, and soon it's going to burst its way out of me like the Kool-Aid Man," Bernadette said

But Howard has grown immune to Bernadette's threats, and he brushes what she said aside.

"Exactly, 50-50," Howard responds, as he playfully taps Bernadette's nose.

Aside from that, episode 16 will also feature Bernadette about to give birth. However, she will refuse to go into labor, but her friends will try all sorts of tricks to get her into the delivery room.

Episode 16 of "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs on Thursday, March 1, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.