'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Episode 16 Spoilers: Gang to Welcome Wolowitz Baby No. 2?

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promo image for 'The Big Bang Theory'

Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) may go into labor and give birth to her second child with Howard (Simon Helberg) in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

Currently, the CBS series is on hiatus. According to CarterMatt, the next episode will be airing in March. Titled "The Neonatal Nomenclature," no synopsis has been revealed yet on what is going to happen. Speculations are rife, though, that the Wolowitz will be welcoming the new addition to their family. When it was announced that Bernadette was pregnant again, viewers did not get to see her that much since she was advised to go on bed rest by the doctors. Bernadette also had to take a leave of absence from her job, while the gang took turns in taking care of baby Hayley.

The squad will definitely throw a party to celebrate the birth of the new Wolowitz kid. This may even prompt the other pairs, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco), as well as Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), to start thinking about making their family complete. Predictably, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Stuart (Kevin Sussman) will have another match up on who will be the better babysitter. They did it before when Howard and Bernadette were struggling in taking care of Hayley.

Last episode, Sheldon was jealous that his arch enemy, Wil Wheaton, took over the role of the new Professor Proton. He could not deny, though, that he enjoyed the experiments that Wil did. When he went to Wil to speak about the possibility of him appearing in the show, the other said it would be better for Amy to come. According to Wil, it was the perfect opportunity for her to support to female scientists. Elsewhere, Leonard was deep into writing his murder mystery novel, until he realized that he based the female main protagonist on his wife's nagging personality.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will return on Thursday, March 1 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.