'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Episode 16 Spoilers: Howard and Bernadette Fight Over Son's Name

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promo image for 'The Big Bang Theory'

The Wolowitz's baby number two is coming in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

In the episode titled "The Neonatal Nomenclature," the synopsis reveals that Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) is about to go on labor. She and her husband are eager to see their second child. Howard (Simon Helberg), however, will be annoyed when he finds out that Bernadette has already chosen a name for their son. Amy (Mayim Bialik) will reportedly blow the whistle on her friend's secret in an unfortunate accident.

While Howard is still feeling left out, their friends will help his wife start with the labor process already. The promo photos show Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) lazing around at the Wolowitz's living room. They will take turns trying to induce the labor while Bernadette happily looks at them. Her stomach is humongous in her pink maternity dress. Howard is beside her.

Last episode, the spotlight was on Sheldon as he tried to rein in his jealousy while watching his arch nemesis take on the role he so wanted to have. When Wil Wheaton took over the position as the new Professor Proton, Sheldon could not help but be disappointed. After seeing Wil do his things, though, Sheldon could not deny that the other was doing such a good job. He changed his mind quickly, however, when Wil wanted to have Amy to guest star in the show and not him.

According to Wil, it was the perfect opportunity to Amy to express her support to female scientists. When Sheldon went to see her and relay Wil's suggestion, she said she did not want to. Predictably, his fiancé did not want to add to his disappointment about missing on the Proton role. Sheldon realized what a horrible person he was and promised to be better, not only to her but their other friends.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will return on Thursday, March 1 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.