'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Episode 16 Spoilers: Squad Discuss Baby Names for Wolowitz' Kid #2

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promo image for 'The Big Bang Theory'

The entire squad will pitch in ideas on the potential names of Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Howard's (Simon Helberg) second baby in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

In the episode titled "The Neonatal Nomenclature," the synopsis reveals that Bernadette is about to go into labor and the gang is excited. While waiting for D-day, they will help out the stressed parents on finding the perfect name for Wolowitz's kid number 2. The promo shows Howard suggesting "Harry," as in wizard Potter and stuntman Houdini. Bernadette does not look pleased with the idea. Leonard (Johnny Galecki) thinks names of places will work. As expected, Howard has another crazy suggestion that his pregnant wife does not like.

Later on, Howard and Bernadette can be seen talking, just the two of them. He must have learned from Amy (Mayim Bialik) that she has already chosen a name for their baby without consulting him. Although Howard is upset, he tries to be patient with his wife. He tells her that as the dad, his ideas must also be considered. Bernadette counters that she is the one carrying the baby for nine months, four by which she spent on bed rest. Hence, the privilege of naming their kid should be hers. Howard will not fold, though. He says it should be fifty-fifty.

Viewers are looking forward to the surprise that the showrunners have been planning for Wolowitz's kid number 2. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Steve Holland said that they have something special planned.

"Without getting into specifics, one of the things we talked about is if we're going to do it, we have to figure out a way to make it different from the first pregnancy. We have some extra little things in there that separate it. Examples would be a spoiler. But we're really conscious of not repeating ourselves. Halley was such a great nod to Carol Ann Susi and Mrs. Wolowitz, who is always heard loudly but never seen. We're really happy about Halley being a nice nod to that, but I don't think we can do that again with a second baby, so we're going to have to find something new and fun about the birth," the EP teased.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will return on Thursday, March 1 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.