'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Episode 18 Spoilers: Leonard Meets His Real Life Hero

Bill Gates is coming, and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) is all of a twitter in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

In the episode titled "The Gates Excitation," the synopsis reveals that Penny (Kaley Cuoco) will score a huge deal for her pharmaceutical company. She is set to assist the American billionaire when he arrives for a visit.

Apparently, Gates' firm wants to forge a partnership with the one Penny is working at. Leonard, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard (Simon Helberg) are all dying to meet him, but, as expected, Penny is a professional and will not allow the boys ruin the big event for her company. The promo for the episode shows, though, that she will let Leonard come, at least.

The clip reveals a stuttering Leonard telling Gates that ever since he was a kid, he has looked up to the man as a hero. The billionaire asks Leonard if he wants some tissue for his tears (and snot), but the other says no. Leonard wants a hug, instead. He is disappointed, though, when Gates urges him to get those tissues.

Meanwhile, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) is going to face a huge enigma. He thinks is he is a victim of a prank for April Fools'. It must have something to do with the huge, fuchsia pink panties drying on a clothesline in the apartment. Since both Penny and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) are of much smaller size than the article, he will deduce that it must be Amy's (Mayim Bialik).

In the previous episode, Sheldon and his fiancée were finalizing their plans for the wedding. He wanted the ceremony to take place at The Athenaeum, an exclusive club at Caltech campus. Leonard has warned him that securing reservations would be close to impossible. It turned out that it was not and that Leonard has been a member of the club for months already. He just wanted Sheldon to stay away since he considered the place as his own oasis away from home.

Elsewhere, Howard and Bernadette had some trouble deciding who would stay at home to take care of their kids. He wanted to be the one to stay, so he let Bernadette get to work. Howard was sure that her being workaholic would seal the deal and that when she gets home, she would tell him what he wanted to hear.

The whole day spent with the children, however, seemed to have changed Howard's mind about being a stay-at-home dad. He and his wife spoke about the situation that night, but they still have yet to make a final decision on the arrangement.

Meanwhile, fans cannot wait for the wedding of Sheldon and Amy, which will reportedly take place in the season finale. Mary (Laurie Metcalf), Sheldon's mom, will be the one to walk him down the aisle. His brother, Georgie, will also be there. Also, it has been recently announced that actor Jerry O'Connell would play the role of Sheldon's older sibling. Mary wanted Georgie to be Sheldon's best man, but he already chose Leonard to take the role.

