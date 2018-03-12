'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Episode 18 Spoilers: Penny Earns A Billionaire Friend

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promo image for 'The Big Bang Theory'

Penny (Kaley Cuoco) will be the envy of her friends in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

In the episode titled "The Gates Excitation," the synopsis reveals that Penny will be chosen by her company to host billionaire Bill Gates at work. Apparently, he has plans to forge a partnership between his corporation with the pharmaceutical firm Penny works in. Penny's once-in-a-life-time opportunity will spark covetousness among her friends, as expected.

While enjoying time spending with her new rich acquaintance, Penny will realize that her husband Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard (Simon Helberg) are dying to get a chance to meet Gates too. They will do anything to shake his hands, but bringing them to the event in secret is out of the question. Sheldon (Jim Parsons), meanwhile, will think he is the victim of a prank for April Fools'.

Last episode, Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon were finalizing the wedding preparations when he said he wanted to do it at The Athenaeum. It was an exclusive club at Caltech campus, but securing it for the wedding might be close to impossible. Sheldon said that Leonard even had no luck with his reservations when the latter tried. It turned out that his best friend was a member of the club and he was lying to Sheldon the whole time.

Meanwhile, Howard and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) could not decide who would stay with the kids at home. He was counting on her missing her work and leaving him to take care of their babies. Bernadette realized that she really wanted to be productive again after having a lunch date with Penny. Howard, however, was close to changing his mind about being a stay-at-home dad. In the end, they still could not choose which of them would give up their work.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 episode 18 will air on Thursday, March 29 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.