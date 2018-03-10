'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Episode 18 Spoilers: To Feature Billionaire Bill Gates as Himself

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory A promo poster for the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory"

Another real-life "nerd" is slated to make a special guest appearance in the upcoming 18th episode for season 11 of the CBS situation comedy television show "The Big Bang Theory."

The next episode in the series will be right after a 20-day break, but it is looking to be promising. Real-life billionaire and tech mogul Bill Gates, who is revered by all of the characters on the show, is already scheduled to make an appearance in the next episode. Previously, it was unclear which specific episode Gates will be making a cameo in, but now it is known that it will be for episode 18.

According to spoiler reports, the 62-year-old Windows developer will be playing as himself in the upcoming episode titled "The Gates Excitation." The title is the biggest clue and confirmation that Gates will indeed be interacting with the show's beloved nerds.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode states that Penny (Kaley Cuoco) will have the "opportunity to host Bill Gates at work" after the billionaire expresses his interest to collaborate with her pharmaceutical company. Of course, Leonard, played by Johnny Galecki, Howard, played by Simon Helberg, and Raj, played by Kunal Nayyar will all be clamoring to meet Gates.

The synopsis also states that Sheldon, played by Jim Parsons, will feel like he has fallen victim of an April Fool's prank. However, it is not specified if Gates' appearance is related to the prank in question, or if the prank could be something else entirely.

Episode 18's narrative can be considered lighter at this point, given that it is still six episodes away from the season finale. Gates' appearance should be a delightful one for the viewers and fans of the show. However, the highlight of the season will be when Sheldon and Amy, played by Mayim Bialik, decide to finally tie the knot.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 episode 18 will premiere on Thursday, March 29, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.