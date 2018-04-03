Facebook/ TheBigBangTheory Promotional photo for "The Big Bang Theory"

Leonard (Johnny Galecki) will not be able to accept that Sheldon (Jim Parsons) has vested himself of the chance to become the president of their building's tenants' association in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

In the episode titled "The Tenant Disassociation," the synopsis reveals that Leonard will be surprised that his best bud has somehow managed to inveigle the other tenants in their building to vote for him as the association president. Even Penny (Kaley Cuoco) is shocked when she hears the news.

The promo shows the blonde interrogating Sheldon's fiancée the moment she enters the apartment. Amy (Mayim Bialik) does not look surprised, stating that Sheldon even named himself pope of a planet he invented in hyperspace.

When Sheldon begins exercising his privilege as president, Leonard and Penny will not be able to stop themselves from complaining. It will get so bad that Leonard believes the only way to stop his best friend is to run against him.

Disappointed with the opposition he is getting, Sheldon will ask Amy what to do. She replies that democracy is very much present. Sheldon says that they can do without equality then. In the clip, he is shown preparing flyers and posters, most likely about his plans for the tenants.

In the previous episode, Leonard and Sheldon had another disagreement. When Penny announced that billionaire Bill Gates was coming to visit the pharmaceutical company she works with, the boys could not believe it. Leonard, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard (Simon Helberg) all wanted to meet him, but Sheldon believed that Penny was playing an April Fools' prank on them. Penny was not kidding, though. Her firm really assigned her to be Gates' guide during his visit. Apparently, the billionaire was thinking of a partnership with Penny's boss.

Penny made clear to the others, especially her husband, that Gates' schedule was too tight and that it was impossible to meet him. Leonard did not give up, though. He saw in Penny's itinerary that the billionaire was staying in a hotel. He and the boys went there to see him, just in case. Leonard got his wish when Gates appeared. He started crying, telling the man that he has looked up to him since he was a kid. When Penny called Leonard, telling him to come to the party, he declined. He did not want his wife to find out that he went behind her back to see Gates.

Eventually, Penny learned the truth. She called him and asked why he declined such a golden opportunity. Leonard's secret was revealed when he saw who was beside her. Gates specifically told Penny that he saw the man on the screen in his hotel earlier that day. Leonard had to pin a number of "I'm sorry" signs in their apartment so she would forgive him. Then, Leonard pranked Sheldon, telling him that Gates was staying in a different hotel. His friend waited in the wrong place for so long, but he never saw Gates. Suffice to say, Sheldon was furious.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.