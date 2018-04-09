'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Episode 20 Spoilers: Boys Enjoy Sheldon's Unconventional Stag Party

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promotional photo for "The Big Bang Theory"

Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and the boys will have an unconventional bachelor party in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

In the episode titled "The Reclusive Potential," the synopsis reveals that Sheldon will get a surprising invitation for an exclusive party deep in the woods.

A scientist named Doctor Wolcott (Peter MacNicol) has a cabin, and he wants Sheldon to come visit him. The other boys, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard (Simon Helberg), will decide to tag along since it is the perfect opportunity for a stag party. Sheldon's wedding to Amy (Mayim Bialik) is just around the corner, and they want to spend some quality time together.

The promo shows the gang looking out of place in the cabin. Wolcott is asking them if they can recognize a rabbit from a squirrel. When they say yes, he whips out a rifle, stating that they are going to hunt down bunnies. The boys do not appear enthusiastic with the idea.

Elsewhere, Amy, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) are going out to their own party for the future bride. Theirs is more conventional, though. The women are shown heading to a bar, and Amy is excited to do body shots since according to her, she has not tried it. She also added that she does not know what those are.

In the previous episode, the gang was shocked when it was revealed that Sheldon was the president of their building's tenants' association. He abused his power when his Chinese dinner night was canceled because of a food truck.

The others decided to have pastrami subs for dinner because they could not resist the delicious smell coming from the truck. It was parked close to their building. Sheldon wrote a complaint letter and banished the truck for good. When Leonard and Penny sent an email to the assoc president, they were shocked when Sheldon's phone pinged, signaling the message he received.

Apparently, as the assoc's only member, Sheldon was automatically assigned as the president. He was the one behind the Hofstadters' previous run-in with the mysterious chair. Then, it was revealed that since Amy's name was the one on the lease, Sheldon should never be president. Leonard convinced his friend to step down peacefully and let him take over the position. Sheldon decided to become the vocal opposition in the building. Leonard was not pleased with the turn of events, but at least, Sheldon was out of the picture.

Meanwhile, Raj almost scored a date with a cute girl. He and Howard were chilling in the hot tub when they saw a drone crashing in the yard. The boys wanted to keep it, but Bernadette said that owner could be looking for it as they speak.

They found out who the drone belonged to by looking at the video card in the device's camera. The girl was once a customer in the bookstore, so Stuart (Kevin Sussman) had her details. Raj did not anticipate that she would check to drone's footage and see him raving about the future dates he would have with her.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.