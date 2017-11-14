'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Episode 8 Spoilers: Leonard and Raj Join Forces with Sheldon's Nemesis

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promotional image for 'The Big Bang Theory'

Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Howard (Simon Helberg) will spite Sheldon (Jim Parsons) in the nastiest possible way in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

In the episode titled "The Tesla Recoil," the synopsis reveals that the boys will feel bad when Sheldon fails to tell them that he worked with the military behind their backs.

Leonard and Howard will retaliate by asking Sheldon's biggest nemesis, Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie) to work with them on a project. The promo shows a jealous Sheldon asking why his friends are being so mean to him. It does not help that Barry is so enthusiastic being with Leonard and Howard.

Last episode, Sheldon worked with Bert (Brian Posehn) on a meteorology project. At first, he did not want to do it. He asked for Penny's advice and when she told him to just decline Bert's offer, he made up his mind. Sheldon realized that he enjoyed the challenge and that Bert was not a bad person to partner with.

When he went to admit his mistakes to Bert, he discovered that the other man already dropped him in favor of Leonard. Sheldon was so upset especially when his best friend shut the door in his face.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) being paranoid. She is sure that Ruchi (Swati Kapila) is after her job. While she is on best rest, she will ask Raj (Kunal Nayyar) to keep an eye on the woman.

Last episode, Bernadette had no problems with Ruchi. She and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) even helped Raj understand Ruchi's moods so that he could relate to her more. Her condition must be making Bernadette imagine all horrible things. She likes her job and is scared that she may end up being replaced due to her state.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.