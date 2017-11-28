'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Episode 9 Spoilers: Sheldon to be Depressed over Failed Investment

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promotional image for "The Big Bang Theory"

Sheldon (Jim Parsons) will blame his bad luck with investment on his friends in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

In the episode titled "The Bitcoin Entanglement," the synopsis reveals that Sheldon will feel bested of an opportunity to acquire a potentially valuable Bitcoin stock. The gang will reportedly conspire to derail his plans and will succeed. Sheldon will be depressed about the whole thing, but will soon retaliate by teaching his friends a lesson on minding their own business.

Meanwhile, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) will recall a past memory when he also tried his hand on investing. Apparently, seven years ago, he was also as enthusiastic as Sheldon when it came to money matters. His recollection will also shed light to an interesting tidbit on his relationship with wife Penny (Kaley Cuoco).

Sheldon has been experiencing injustice from his friends for the past episodes. Last time, Leonard and Howard (Simon Helberg) thwarted his efforts to sell a technology to the U.S. Air Force. The organization was about to purchase his project that would advance their guidance system. When Sheldon's friends discovered this, they were angry because he did not tell them the truth.

Howard and Leonard decided to create the same tech to annoy Sheldon. They even teamed up with his nemesis, Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie). It turned out the boys had no plans to contact the Air Force and compete with Sheldon. Barry, however, one upped them and sold the tech. Sheldon was frustrated, but he still forgave his friends.

Meanwhile, Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) was sure that Ruchi (Swati Kapila) was after her job. She ordered Raj (Kunal Nayyar) to spy on the other woman. At first, he was concerned since he was afraid she would break up with him once she discovered the truth. It turned out he was right with his assumptions.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.