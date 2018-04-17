Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promo poster 'The Big Bang Theory.'

A star-studded line-up of celebrities will be included in the guest list for the wedding-themed final episode of "The Big Bang Theory" season 11.

Entertainment Weekly revealed that CBS booked several big-named stars who will join Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) in their highly-anticipated wedding that will be aired on Thursday, May 10, at 8 p.m. EDT.

The latest inclusion in the guest list for the finale episode include "American Horror Story" star Kathy Bates, "Star Wars" star Mark Hamill, "Are You There, Chelsea?" alum Lauren Lapkus, and renowned magician Teller.

NBC remains mum about the details surrounding their roles, but it can be expected to see them appear as guests to the long-awaited waiting. According to speculations, some of them will portray the roles of the couple's family members, while Hamill will star as himself just like his "Star Wars" costars James Earl Jones and the late Carrie Fisher.

Other guest stars for the upcoming wedding include Courtney Henggeler, who will reprise her role as Sheldon's twin sister Missy Cooper; Wil Wheaton as himself, who happens to be Sheldon's long-running frenemy; John Ross Bowie as Sheldon's co-worker Barry Kripke; and Brian Posehn as Caltech geologist Professor Bert Kibbler.

It was also announced that actress Laurie Metcalf will reprise her role as Sheldon's mother Mary, and Jerry O'Connell signed up to play the role of Sheldon's older brother.

However, there is no confirmed report yet if June Squibb will reprise her role as Sheldon's beloved grandmother, whom he fondly calls Meemaw, as well as Annie O'Donnell as Amy's mother who is simply referred to as Mrs. Fowler.

Meanwhile, the network confirmed that "The Big Bang Theory" will return for its 12th season. But the show's fate beyond that was kept hanging.

When actor Johnny Galecki was asked during the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in January if the sitcom will end after season 12, he just said that none of the cast members know anything about it yet.

"The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping the show is that we're all going to be very sad when that day comes," he said in an interview with USA Today that was reported in January. "But I think at this point, everyone's very comfortable with 12 seasons being the time to go home and see our families," he added.

But prior to the season 11 finale, best-selling author Neil Gaiman will appear as himself in the show's upcoming episode that will be aired by CBS on Thursday, April 19.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "The Comet Polarization," Sheldon's experiences in a comic book store will be altered after Neil Gaiman improves the popularity of Stuart's (Kevin Sussman). On the other hand, the gang's friendship will be on the rocks after Raj (Kunal Nayyar) takes the credit for his friend Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) recent major astronomical discovery. This could mean that the gang will be divided next episode.

Lauren Lapkus and Patrick Daniel will also appear in the episode as Denise and Grant, respectively.