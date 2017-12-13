'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: Birthday Celebrations for Amy and Halley Take Over

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promotional image for "The Big Bang Theory"

The upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will see two birthday parties being held.

The synopsis for the next episode, titled "The Celebration Reverberation," states that Sheldon (Jim Parsons) will plan a birthday celebration for Amy (Mayim Bialik), while Howard (Simon Helberg) will hold one for his daughter Halley.

Elsewhere, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) will get a Christmas card from his brother. The letter contains all of his brother's accomplishments, which will result in Leonard feeling bad that he has none.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Howard and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) fighting. They were the best of friends before, but it now looks like they have taken their whole breakup thing too seriously. Leonard tells the both of them that they either have to resolve their issues or become more entertaining in their fighting. The final scene shows the two former best friends pushing each other inside a bouncy house set up for Halley's birthday. But, they soon find that they enjoy being shoved and then bouncing back up.

Additionally, a few sneak peeks have been released. The first one sees Howard entering the comic book store and asking Stuart (Kevin Sussman) to come to Halley's party. Since Stuart lives at Howard's house, it will be that much more convenient. Howard asks Stuart to bring "a few things" to the party, which turns out to be the entire party itself.

The second clip shows Sheldon asking to hide a butter churn at Leonard and Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) place. He explains that it is for Amy's surprise birthday dinner, which apparently also includes hardtack and chewable tree sap. The third clip is quite quick, with Sheldon only asking Stuart if he can use the comic book store's back room to smoke some meat, presumably for Amy's dinner.

The final clip sees Penny entering the apartment and showing Leonard the Christmas letter from his brother. Leonard scoffs and asks her to dispose of it because he knows his brother is just bragging. Penny contends that the letter is a nice gesture and informs Leonard that his brother helped build a hospital in Rwanda.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.