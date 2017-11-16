'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: Leonard and Howard Get Back at Sheldon By Working With His Worst Enemy

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promotional image for 'The Big Bang Theory'

The upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will see Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) friends working with his enemy.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Tesla Recoil," states that Sheldon will return to work with the military without telling Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Howard (Simon Helberg). The two will find out about it, resulting in them feeling betrayed and angry.

Elsewhere, Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) will be confined to her bed, but she will also be worried about her job. She will grow concerned that Ruchi (Swati Kapila) is attempting to steal her job, so she will turn to Raj (Kunal Nayyar) for help.

A teaser trailer and three sneak peek clips for the new episode have also been released. The teaser opens with Sheldon walking in on Leonard and Howard working with Kripke (John Ross Bowie), his worst enemy. Sheldon is visibly upset, while Kripke is just happy that he is contributing to his enemy's frustrations. Leonard dubs it "the greatest scientific feud of all time," but Penny (Kaley Cuoco) is uninterested.

The first sneak peek video shows Leonard and Howard talking about Sheldon possibly going back to work with the military. They are unsure at first, but their suspicions are confirmed when they video call Colonel Williams (Dean Norris).

The second sneak peek video, on the other hand, dives into Sheldon and Amy's (Mayim Bialik) life at their apartment. Amy asks Sheldon what he wants to watch, and the latter graciously lets his girlfriend choose. However, Amy's suggestions of comedy or drama are rejected by Sheldon, who tells her that he already laughed at her and saw her cry after she stubbed her toe.

The third and final sneak peek video details Kripke, Leonard, and Howard all working together. It is clear that Kripke is doing all the work, and he is very arrogant about it. When Leonard asks him if he needs any help, Kripke orders them to get him a snack.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.