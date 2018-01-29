Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promo image for 'The Big Bang Theory'

The upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will see Amy (Mayim Bialik) being offered an interesting opportunity.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Novelization Correlation," states that Sheldon (Jim Parsons) will attempt to convince Wil Wheaton to let him appear on the new Professor Proton show. However, it looks like his appeal will not work on the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" alum, as he will instead offer a role to Amy.

Elsewhere, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) will be working on his novel, but it looks like not everyone will be pleased with it. Penny (Kaley Cuoco), for one, will become mad at her husband because she believes that she herself was Leonard's basis of his novel's female protagonist.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released, and it seems that fans can look forward to the actors portraying different characters that appear in Leonard's novel.

The promo clip opens with a preview of the genre of Leonard's novel: murder mystery. Leonard, acting as the detective, points out that all of the suspects in the room with him has a motive for killing the victim. Howard (Simon Helberg), donning large glasses, a bow tie and suspenders, questions Leonard's new role.

"Who died and made you detective?" he asks.

"He did," Leonard replies, pointing to the corpse on the ground.

A professional-looking Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) rolls her eyes at Leonard's response. The two other suspects in the room are Raj (Kunal Nayyar), who is sporting a short beard and a brown suit, and Stuart (Kevin Sussman), who is a janitor by the looks of his uniform and broom.

Back in the real world at Sheldon and Amy's apartment, another surprise is in store. Sheldon arrives home and asks Amy whether she would like to appear on television.

"Is it gonna be a news story where I have to say you were quiet and kept to yourself and I'm as shocked as anyone?" Amy asks in response.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.