'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: Raj Dates a Married Woman; Sheldon Rents His Old Room

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promo image for 'The Big Bang Theory'

The upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will see Raj (Kunal Nayyar) dating a married woman.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Separation Triangulation," states that Raj will be seeing a new woman named Nell (guest star Beth Behrs). However, he will be caught right in the middle of a domestic dispute when he discovers that she is actually still married. Her husband, Oliver (guest star Walter Goggins), will not be happy with the union.

Elsewhere, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) will seek a quiet place to work, so he decides to rent his old room from Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco). However, when he behaves perfectly as a model tenant, Leonard will be driven wild.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Raj and Nell kissing on the couch when Oliver suddenly appears from behind. It is clear that Oliver is not over his wife, crying that she has a new man in her life. Raj attempts to comfort him — albeit badly — but Oliver seems inconsolable. Howard (Simon Helberg) quietly tries to support his friend from the back.

A sneak peek into the upcoming episode, on the other hand, shows Leonard helping Penny with her work as a pharmaceutical sales rep. He asks her about a new drug they are selling quite aggressively. She is able to correctly answer what the drug does and who can take it, but narrowly slips when it comes to its side effects, even with Leonard's suggestion of using mnemonics.

Suddenly, Sheldon enters the apartment and briefly says hello to his married friends before heading straight to the bedroom area. Leonard and Penny are visibly confused as to why Sheldon is there. When he returns to the living room, he informs the two that he wanted to see what they have done to his old room. He brings up the idea of working there during nights, but Leonard and Penny halt him at every argument he tries to make.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.