'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: Sheldon and Amy Decide On Their Best Man and Maid of Honor

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promotional image for 'The Big Bang Theory'

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 is currently on a break. But, when the show returns, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) will continue planning their wedding in an unconventional way.

The synopsis for the midseason premiere episode, titled "The Matrimonial Metric," states that Sheldon and Amy must decide who will be their best man and maid of honor, respectively, at their wedding. In order to find out who the best people for the jobs are, Sheldon and Amy will conduct secret experiments with their friends as subjects.

But, planning a wedding is not the only thing Amy will have to deal with when the season resumes. She will also learn how Penny (Kaley Cuoco) truly feels about her, straight from the pharmaceutical sales rep's mouth.

Unfortunately, no teaser trailer for the upcoming episode has been released yet, since it is not due to air until January.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the midseason finale episode, titled "The Celebration Reverberation."

Sheldon and Howard both planned birthday celebrations for Amy and Halley, respectively. Raj (Kunal Nayyar) became mad at Howard for not inviting him to his own goddaughter's birthday, but he still agreed to help him plan it when Stuart (Kevin Sussman) backed out. Despite the party being a success, Howard called it a dud, offending Raj. They ultimately resolved their issues by playing in the bounce house.

Elsewhere, Sheldon had planned the perfect "Little House on the Prairie"-style birthday celebration for Amy. However, things did not go according to plan. Because of some ill-advised food he served, the two ended up with food poisoning, breaking their tradition of making love on Amy's birthday.

Finally, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) felt dissatisfied with his life after he received a Christmas letter from his successful brother. In the end, Penny convinced her husband that they are fine where they are right now and that they have all the time in the world to start a family or buy a house.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 returns on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.