Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promotional image for 'The Big Bang Theory'

The upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will see Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) experimenting on their friends for wedding purposes.

The synopsis of the midseason premiere, titled "The Matrimonial Metric," states that Sheldon and Amy will continue planning their upcoming nuptials. They must decide who among their friends will be their best man and maid of honor. Since there are so many to choose from, they will approach the problem scientifically. The couple will perform a series of experiments on their friends without their knowledge to find out which of them are best suited for the jobs.

Elsewhere in the episode, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) will confess how she truly feels about Amy, though it remains to be seen whether her admission will be positive or negative.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Penny, Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), and Howard (Simon Helberg) barging into Sheldon and Amy's apartment, visibly upset that they are being toyed with by their friends. Penny asks the two point-blank about their experiments. Sheldon says no, while Amy says yes. However, it is clear what the truth is, as they have a leaderboard behind them consisting of their friends' names.

But, that is not the only problem Sheldon and Amy have to deal with in the next episode. While in bed, Sheldon asks Amy if she truly believes she will get cold feet on their wedding day. Amy says that she was actually talking about Sheldon when she voiced her concerns, worried that he may not want to go through with it when the big day arrives.

"If there's one thing in this world I'm sure of," Sheldon tells Amy, "you are right to be worried."

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 returns on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.