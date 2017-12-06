'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: Sheldon and Amy Make a Wedding Compromise

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promotional image for "The Big Bang Theory"

The upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will see Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) utilizing a subject they know very well to make wedding planning easier.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Confidence Erosion," states that Sheldon and Amy will be under a lot of stress due to their wedding planning. In order to help alleviate some of the pressure, they will decide to apply math to the activity.

Elsewhere, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard (Simon Helberg) will hit a rough patch. Deciding that Howard is actually doing more damage to his confidence, Raj will end his relationship with his best friend.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It shows Sheldon and Amy arguing over wedding details at their apartment. Amy wants butterflies to be released instead of confetti, but Sheldon thinks they just "airborne worms." They disagree on almost everything, including what language to use for their wedding toasts and vows. Amy suggests that they choose a day and get it over with, so Sheldon hints at an elopement by offering to get married the next day.

Three sneak peek videos also offer a glimpse at what is to come. The first clip shows Amy and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) drinking wine for girls' night. They are joined by Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) via video call, though she does not seem to be very happy about spending another night at home. Just then, Raj knocks on the door to ask for advice on an interview outfit. Amy is elated at first that he would go to her, but he clarifies that he is there for Penny.

The second and third clips are shorter. Sheldon and Amy are planning their wedding at their apartment. Amy believes that the task is easy but, as the synopsis reveals, that is all about to change.

Finally, Penny is in the living room as Leonard (Johnny Galecki) walks in. Penny compliments her husband, which causes him to jump to the conclusion that something is wrong. She assures him that she is just being nice, but he maintains that it is strange.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.