'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: Showrunner Hints Wedding Ceremonies in Finale

The series showrunner has confirmed that fans will finally see the wedding of Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) in the final episode of "The Big Bang Theory" season 11.

Executive Producer Steve Holland confirmed to TVLine that followers of "The Big Bang Theory" will possibly witness a wedding ceremony in the season 11 finale.

"I think you will see a wedding [this season]," Holland confirmed. Although he admits that the final episode of season 11 hasn't been written yet, Holland reveals that they have been planning it for a while.

"We've certainly been building to it all season," the showrunner went on to say.

Fans of "The Big Bang Theory" franchise have been anticipating the marital union of Sheldon and Amy since the series was renewed for seasons 11 and 12. It has even been teased that they will tie the knot in a spotaneous manner.

Sheldon and Amy almost got married at the city hall in the previous episode which is titled "The Confidence Erosion." However, Sheldon didn't want them to push through with it because he wants to experience the traditional wedding ceremony with Amy.

The season 11 finale of "The Big Bang Theory" is titled "The Athenaeum Allocation," where Sheldon and Amy are finally tying the knot. Leonard (Johnny Galecki) will play a big part in making their wedding happen.

According to the episode 17 listing on The Futon Critic, Leonard will do everything he can to get the perfect wedding venue for his pals. Since the wedding is happening, maybe Sheldon and Amy will have kids in season 12?

Elsewhere in the episode, Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Howard (Simon Helberg) will argue on who should stay at home with the kids and who should go back to work.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.