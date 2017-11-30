'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: Sneak Peeks Tease Blast from the Past

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promotional image for "The Big Bang Theory"

New sneak peeks have been released for the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory" season 11.

The next episode, titled "The Bitcoin Entanglement," will see Sheldon (Jim Parsons) getting mad at Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) for leaving him out of a lucrative Bitcoin investment. Apparently, the three friends mined some Bitcoins years ago, and Sheldon was not included in the deal. With the sudden spike in the value of Bitcoins, the guys are looking at huge returns.

The sneak peeks start out with Sheldon and Amy (Mayim Bialik) talking to Penny (Kaley Cuoco) about wedding locations. Penny asks how location hunting is going, and she is surprised to hear that the couple have yet to pick one. Sheldon did not like any of the "cliff on the beach" destinations because they were all set outdoors.

The next sneak peek appears to be a flashback since Penny is still working at the Cheesecake Factory and Raj is unable to talk to women yet. Penny tells the guys that she was not able to go to an audition because her computer is broken. Thus, she did not see the email. It is also made clear that Penny is really bad at being a waitress.

The final sneak peek features Leonard getting mad at Penny for giving away a gift he had given her. Penny contends that it is okay because they were broken up at the time. Howard and Raj then proceed to ask which breakup that was since there were so many. In fact, they had to name their breakups in order to keep track.

None of the sneak peeks feature discussion about Bitcoins, but the teaser trailer released for the new episode shows Sheldon getting revenge on the guys by emptying their Bitcoin wallet.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.