'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: The Gang Remembers Their Bitcoin Investment in Episode 9

(Photo: Facebook/TheBigBangTheory) Promotional image for "The Big Bang Theory."

The gang looks back on a past investment they made together in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory" season 11.

Titled "The Bitcoin Entanglement," next week's episode will see Leonard (Johnny Galecki) try to remember where he kept a valuable investment. It turns out he, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard (Simon Helberg) made a valuable Bitcoin investment and they did not tell Sheldon (Jim Parsons) about it.

Feeling betrayed by his friends, Sheldon comes up with an idea to teach them a lesson. Meanwhile, Leonard and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) discover a surprising secret about their relationship thanks to a video from seven years ago.

The promo opens with the guys learning that their digital currency is now worth $5,000. The crew remembers that they mined some bitcoins a few years back, which means they are now rich. Leonard asks Raj how he will spend his Bitcoin and he responds, "A tiger."

Things start to get more interesting when Howard excitedly goes to Leonard's apartment to check their Bitcoin wallet. The trio are shocked when they find out it's empty. Sheldon appears to know where they went, but he is keeping it a secret as revenge to his friends for cutting him off from the investment.

In the previous episode titled "The Tesla Recoil," things were the opposite because Sheldon was the one who kept a secret from his friends. Leonard and Howard were upset at Sheldon because he worked with the military without informing them.

Leonard became more enraged when he discovered that Sheldon had actually been working with the Air Force for weeks behind their backs. In an effort to stick it to Sheldon, Howard and Leonard sought help from Sheldon's rival, Barry (John Ross Bowie). However, just like in all episodes of the CBS comedy, the episode concluded with the crew patching things up.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.