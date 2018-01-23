'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: When Will "Shamy's" Wedding Take Place?

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promo image for 'The Big Bang Theory'

Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy's (Mayim Bialik) wedding may be happening soon in the current season of "The Big Bang Theory."

According to CarterMatt, the CBS series is currently on a short hiatus and will not be back with new episodes until February. The network has yet to release any spoilers for the episode titled "The Novelization Correlation." With season 11 already halfway done, many viewers are wondering when the much-awaited "Shamy" wedding will happen. The engaged couple is close to finishing all their wedding preparations. For instance, it was already agreed upon that Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) would be their best man and main of honor.

In a previous interview with the Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Steve Holland said that there was no rush. According to him, they would take their time with the preps to showcase how Sheldon would stress over every minute detail of the wedding. Holland said Amy would know exactly how petty her fiancé could be. Many fans of the series, though, are crossing their fingers that the ceremony will take place in season 11. With less than ten episodes left, all they can do is wait and hope for the best.

"It's not going to be super quick; there's certainly fun stories to play with this couple planning their wedding. Specifically, Sheldon who has ideas about everything is going to have ideas about their wedding," the EP teased. "One of the episodes is Sheldon, who is so excited, wants to make the wedding so perfect that he starts to drive himself crazy trying to pick a wedding date. Because he can't just pick a date — he has to analyze every date; he's sure that there's a best one out there. And he can be like that with every decision for this wedding."

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will return on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.