'The Big Bang Theory' Season 12 Likely To Be Final

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promotional image for 'The Big Bang Theory'

The upcoming twelfth season of CBS' hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" could be its last. This is according to the show's cast and crew who believe the season will be a great place to wrap up the long-running series.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, actor Johnny Galecki – who plays Leonard Hofstadter in the series – revealed that the people behind the show feel that season 12 is a suitable time to end the hit comedy.

"The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping [The Big Bang Theory] has been that we're all going to be very sad when that day comes," Galecki said. "But I think at this point everyone's very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families."

However, while they all feel the same way, the network has yet to officially announce anything. The network stopped short of setting an end date for "The Big Bang Theory" which still remains as the highest-rated comedy on television.

Meanwhile, the spin-off series "Young Sheldon" has been receiving favorable reviews from fans and critics alike calling the season 1 premiere "the most watched comedy premiere on any network since 2011." The series, which follows the life of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), was recently renewed for a second season.

"Young Sheldon" is currently the number one new comedy in terms of viewers and is the number two comedy on TV just behind its parent series. CBS has yet to announce when season 2 will premiere but it's safe to say fans are eagerly waiting for its return.

If "The Big Bang Theory" Season 12 is indeed the final season of the long-running series, it's good to know that it has spawned a popular spin-off to supplant it. At least fans can rest assured that the scientific antics of Sheldon can continue even without the rest of the gang.