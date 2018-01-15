'The Big Bang Theory' Season 12 Spoilers: 'Young Sheldon' Crossover Planned?

(Photo: CBS) A still from "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 premiere, "The Proposal Proposal."

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 might see people from young Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) childhood.

For the uninitiated, the sitcom's successful spinoff "Young Sheldon," which features Ian Armitage as the titular character, is currently airing on CBS and has become the number one comedy on television today within the first 10 episodes.

With the show, fans learned more about Sheldon's childhood that they never got to see in "The Big Bang Theory" including the people that provided him company in his early years.

Show co-creator Chuck Lorre teased to TV Line that "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 might feature older versions of young Sheldon's "friends" shown on the spinoff.

There are young people in Young Sheldon's life that we might someday on "Big Bang" meet as adults. We're all in love with young Billy Sparks (Wyatt McClure), so to see him in Pasadena would be a thrill.

Billy Sparks, as fans of "Young Sheldon" would know, is considered by the boy genius as number one on his all-time enemies list. He became an instant standout and fan-favorite from the show, which is why it will be interesting to be able to catch up with him in "The Big Bang Theory."

There is no better time than now with reports suggesting that season 11 will be the long-running sitcom's penultimate run. Johnny Galecki, who plays Leonard, has recently hinted that season 12 will be the perfect time to wrap up the show.

Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy, recently spoke out about the purported nearing end of "The Big Bang Theory." She said, per Us Weekly: