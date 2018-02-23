'The Big Bang Theory' Spoilers: Episode With Bill Gates Cameo Airs Next Month

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates will make his first appearance in "The Big Bang Theory" in March 2018.

Fans of "The Big Bang Theory" are in for another major cameo appearance featuring Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in an episode that airs next month.

"The Big Bang Theory's" network, CBS, and producer Warner Bros. confirmed to CNN that they had Gates lined up for a cameo appearance in an upcoming episode of the long-time running show that revolves around the lives of the scientist characters.

Like many other scientists and personalities in the technology industry, Gates will be featured as himself. According to the same report, he will first meet Penny (Kaley Cuoco) while she is at work. As expected, she will share this amazing story with her friends in the show who will reportedly be starstruck and would do everything to have their moments with Gates as well.

Meanwhile, the length of Gates' appearance in the "The Big Bang Theory" has yet to be confirmed. It is still unknown whether it will last for a few seconds or in multiple sequences in the entire episode.

The Verge added that the episode with Gates will contain references to his accomplishments, from establishing the technology firm giant Microsoft to becoming a billionaire and a philanthropist.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was also in an episode of "The Big Bang Theory" as himself in 2010.

"The Big Bang Theory" is one of the most successful sitcoms that is still gaining followers to this day and the appearance of world-renowned scientists and technology innovators has been a common occurrence in the show.

Before Gates, the show also featured highly regarded theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking who also appeared as himself in 2012. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second man on the moon, was also featured in the show in the same year.

Tesla Motors CEO and inventor Elon Musk also appeared as himself in 2015, fulfilling one of Howard Wolowitz's (Simon Helberg) wishes to meet one of his idols.

The episode with Gates will air sometime in March.