'The Big Bang Theory' Spoilers: More Wedding Preparations Coming on the Next Episode

Facebook/ TheBigBangTheory Promotional photo for "The Big Bang Theory" on CBS

The geniuses of Pasadena, California are back. Season 11 of the American sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" is back with a new bundle of joy, and fans are asking for more updates about the wedding of the year.

In the most recent episode of the series, the gang helped Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) give birth and they all welcomed Neil Michael Wolowitz. While their first baby was named Halley after the comet, the second baby is named after astronaut Neil Armstrong and singer Neil Diamond. With Bernadette's pregnancy done, fans are now looking forward to seeing more wedding preparations for Pasadena's power couple Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik).

On the next episode, "The Athenaeum Allocation," Leonard (Johnny Galecki) being Sheldon's best friend will try to book the best venue for their wedding. According to the episode's plot summary, "Leonard jumps through hoops to help secure the perfect wedding venue for Sheldon and Amy." There are no spoilers about the preferred venue for the wedding but, knowing Sheldon, it is going to be awesome. The summary plot for the season finale is yet to be revealed, but it looks like it will end with a bang of love.

"I think you will see a wedding," executive producer Steve Holland told TVLine. "We haven't written the finale yet, but we've certainly been building to it all season." The show indeed has been setting the stage for the big wedding ever since season 10's finale when Sheldon proposed to Amy. Viewers also had a lot to celebrate when the show got renewed for season 12. That means a lot of screen time for the happily married couple.

The next episode will air on Mar. 8 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.The upcoming one will also have Bernadette and Howard (Simon Helberg) discussing who should stay at home with the kids and who will go to work. Season 11 so far is generating fairly good reviews from the audience and critics. The show's 11th season stays at 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.