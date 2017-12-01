'The Big Bang Theory' Star Johnny Galecki Finally Joins 'Roseanne' Reboot

It's finally official! After months of talks and negotiations, "The Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki is in the "Roseanne" reboot on ABC.

REUTERS/Mike Blake Johnny Galecki films his episode on the "Roseanne" reboot on Friday, Dec. 1.

Roseanne Barr herself shared the news on Twitter last Tuesday. The tweet, however, was deleted but not before fans and news outlet took notice.

"We have got our Johnny Galecki back on 'Roseanne' this episode - what a joy to work with such a deeply empathetic actor," Barr wrote on her social media account. "Very moving 4 all of us. #JOY."

Galecki will reprise his role as David Healy, Roseanne's son-in-law. It's unclear, however, if the actor will be in one episode only. CBS ordered "Roseanne" for a limited nine-episode run.

Before Galecki became a huge television star via the long-running series "The Big Bang Theory" on CBS, he already had a significant supporting role on ABC's "Roseanne." His character appeared on the top-rating sitcom from 1992 to 1997.

Meanwhile, Barr replaced the deleted tweet with another message saying that the "Roseanne" reboot is a dream come true for an old comic like her. She also commended the new breed of actors joining the 10th season.

"The kids playing my grandchildren on the 'Roseanne' show are fantastic actors and I am in love with all of them," Barr said. "They are all movie stars!"

The grandkids Barr refer to are Ames McNamara and Emma Kenney. McNamara's role is a bit controversial since the character is a gender-creative child.

The original cast of "Roseanne" all signed up to return to the reboot. Aside from Barr, John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Michael Fishman (DJ) and Lecy Goranson (Becky) are reprising their roles as well. Sarah Chalke, who used to alternate as Becky, will also be back but she will play a new character.

ABC has set the airing of the "Roseanne" reboot for the spring season in 2018.