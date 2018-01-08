'The Big Bang Theory' Updates: Will The Sitcom Say Goodbye After Season 12?

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promo image for 'The Big Bang Theory'

It seems like Johnny Galecki wants to condition the fans about the possible end of "The Big Bang Theory" after season 12.

During his appearance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour Saturday, Galecki said that the cast already talked about the end of the long-running comedy sitcom.

"The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping [The Big Bang Theory] has been that we're all going to be very sad when that day comes," Galecki said in front of the press as reported by TVLine. "But I think at this point everyone's very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families."

Galecki had been a part of "The Big Bang Theory" since its first season as the very intelligent physicist Leonard Hofstadter. He is joined by Jim Parsons as Leonard's best friend and fellow geek Sheldon Cooper, Kaley Cuoco as Leonard's wife Penny, Simon Helberg as aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz, as Kunal Nayyar as Rajesh Koothrappali.

The series premiered on CBS in September 2007, and is currently in the middle of its 11th season. The network has yet to announce about its plans for the future of "The Big Bang Theory" in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Deadline revealed that the series' spin-off "Young Sheldon" has been greenlighted for its second season.

The show, which centers on the adventures of the young Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage), reportedly has a big impact on the ratings of the network since its airing in September 2017.

"While the show's DNA is clearly rooted in The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon has staked out its own place in the TV universe with a unique creative tone, brilliant writing and a gifted multi-generational cast," CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said in a statement. "We can't wait to see Chuck, Steve, Jim and Todd's vision for how the Cooper family deals with Sheldon growing a year older...and smarter."