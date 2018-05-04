Some former All-Stars will be looking to put their rough opening months behind them

The MLB regular season is a marathon, and not a sprint, but even so, stumbling out of the starting gate is something players would like to avoid if they can.

Every year though, there are some high-profile players who simply aren't able to play well right from the start, and while some eventually turn things around, others end up going through a nightmarish season.

Listed below are five players who have not gotten off to a great start this season and just how likely it is for them to still make something good out of this campaign.

1. Giancarlo Stanton – Outfielder/Designated Hitter, New York Yankees

Wikimedia Commons/DR. Buddie Giancarlo Stanton prepares for a pitch to reach home plate during an April 2018 game with the New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton's New York Yankees career started off with a bang, or to be more specific, with a line drive home run hit to right center field against the Toronto Blue Jays in the Rogers Centre.

As it turned out though, things would not be that easy for Stanton, and he finished the month of April with a slugging percentage below .500, and an on-base percentage just a little over .300. Those were not exactly the same type of numbers he put up during his MVP season in 2017.

Still, Stanton has shown signs recently that he's just about ready to bust out of his slump; and even if he fails to replicate his 2017 season, he may still end up smashing 40 home runs for the Yankees, and the team would likely be quite happy with that.

2. Kenley Jansen – Closer, Los Angeles Dodgers

Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger Kenley Jansen in the process of throwing a pitch

Dating all the way back to 2012, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Kenley Jansen has been among the most reliable relief aces in the Majors, and he was as good as ever last year, as he put up a truly impressive ERA+ of 315, indicating that it was just about impossible to score a run off of him during the regular season.

Jansen has not been as good this season, and what's really concerning is that hitters are starting to square him up more often.

Jansen's not at an age where he should be declining already, but there's a chance that the heavy workload he took on during last year's regular season and playoffs may be catching up to him early on. He's still a candidate to bounce back, but his performance will be worth watching very closely.

3. Marcus Stroman – Starting Pitcher, Toronto Blue Jays

Wikimedia Commons/Arturo Pardavila III Marcus Stroman with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015

Marcus Stroman has been an unconventional kind of ace pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays because instead of overpowering hitters, his pitches are designed to generate plenty of groundballs.

Stroman's actually striking out hitters a little more frequently this year, but that has not led to him posting better numbers. His numbers have gotten worse across the board, and the decline is pronounced enough that Blue Jays fans are starting to really worry.

Stroman is not as bad as he's been thus far this season, however; and bad luck may have more to do with his struggles than an actual decline in pitching skill. He'll need to dig himself out a big hole, but there's still a chance for Stroman to salvage his season.

4. Ryan Zimmerman – First Baseman, Washington Nationals

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Ryan Zimmerman with the Washington Nationals during batting practice for a May 2017 game against the Baltimore Orioles

Last season, Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman put up what was arguably the best season of his career. He collected 300 total bases, posted an OPS of .930 and smacked 36 home runs for good measure.

That 2017 season came out of nowhere for Zimmerman, as he never really produced at that level previously in his career, and just the season prior, he was pretty awful at the plate.

Unlike the first three players included in the list, Zimmerman is not as safe of a bet to bounce back this season.

At 33 years old, Zimmerman could already be past his prime, and even if he hits a bit better over the coming months, it seems highly unlikely that he'll rediscover his 2017 form.

5. Matt Harvey – Relief Pitcher, New York Mets

Wikimedia Commons/Editosaurus Matt Harvey warms up for a June 2016 game

There was a point in time when Matt Harvey seemed like he would be the next great starting pitcher in the Majors, and for a brief stretch, he truly was dominant.

Those days are long gone though, and now, Harvey is just trying to find his way in the New York Mets' bullpen.

Thus far at least, the adjustment is not going as well, as he's still allowing too many hits and not striking enough hitters out.

Harvey's days as an effective starter are over, and if he doesn't turn things around soon, he may not be in the Majors for that much longer.