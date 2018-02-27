'The Blacklist' Actress, Megan Boone News: Promises That Her Character Will Never Use Assault Rifles

Facebook/NBCBlacklist A screenshot of the American thriller television series "The Blacklist" featuring actress, Megan Boone

American actress Megan Boone, who is most popular for her role in the television thriller series "The Blacklist," has publicly sworn that her character will not be seen carrying an assault rifle anymore.

In the 34-year-old actress' Twitter post, she stated that her character, Elizabeth Keen, "will never carry an assault rifle again." Furthermore, she said that "I am deeply sorry for participating in glorifying them in the past. Yours, girl from Florida."

Given that Boone plays an FBI agent in "The Blacklist," it appears that she seemingly recognized her ability to influence younger generations by wielding the dangerous armaments on the show by NBC. In "The Blacklist," Keen is seen making use of various weapons in order to track down and neutralize dangerous fugitives.

It is apparent that Boone's firm decision follows the horrible Florida school shooting incident, which took place on Valentine's Day, wherein assailant Nikolas Cruz open-fired his AR-15 assault rifle at Stoneman Douglas High School. The shooting took the lives of 17 students and faculty members.

Despite Boone's good intentions, her tweets received mixed responses from people on the internet with some people addressing that reality and fiction should be kept separate from each other. On the other hand, other people are recognizing the fact that guns are too commonplace on television, and may have contributed to the frequency of random shootings.

Netizens have also made it clear that they do not want to see the show as a vehicle for political statements, which could possibly decrease the entertainment value or compromise the plot of the television series.

The Florida high school shooting has caused some major businesses and companies to sever their ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA), including United Airlines and MetLife. The NRA has recently been a hot target for its inherent goal to advocate the masses' right to purchase and own guns, including assault rifles.