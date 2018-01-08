'The Blacklist' Season 5 Episode 10 Spoilers: Is Red Targeting Ressler?

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Promotional photo for "The Blacklist."

Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) will fear for his life and career in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "The Informant," the synopsis reveals that a Blacklister who sells classified information will surface. When Red (James Spader) orders the Task Force to hunt him down, Ressler cannot help but be worried. Until now, all his dark secrets are still buried deep. Nobody knows he accidentally killed someone and got rid of the evidence. The FBI agent thinks the Blacklister knows about his crime. If Red gets his hands on him, all of his sins will be exposed.

Ressler can never be sure what Red knows about him. The old man cannot be considered an ally since all he cares about are Liz (Megan Boone) and money. For all her knows, Red is aware that he killed Laurel Hitchin (Christine Lahti) and asked Henry Prescott (James Carpinello) to clean up after. Once the FBI learns about this secret, Ressler will lose his job. He is even guaranteed a place in prison for murder.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Liz still following the trail of Tom's (Ryan Eggold) killer. In the promo, Red is telling Harold (Harry Lennix) what his daughter is up to. A scene shows Liz putting a gun on a man's head. She wants information and if he fails to help her, she says he will regret it. A sneak peek also shows Liz arriving at a diner. The man she seeks in working at the kitchen. Apparently, he launders money for person on her hit list.

When he refuses to spill the beans on his boss, she shots him on the knee. Liz then proceeds to light up a wad of money. She tells the man that if he does not give her what she wants, he will burn all the bills and Navarro, the one she is after, will definitely kill him. Last episode, the viewers finally understood what happened to Liz following Tom's death. She went on a recluse, leaving baby Agnes in the care of Tom's mother. She vowed that she would find his killer and get revenge.

"The Blacklist" season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC