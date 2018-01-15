'The Blacklist' Season 5 Episode 11 Spoilers: Red Joins Deadly Treasure Hunt

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Promotional photo for "The Blacklist."

Red (James Spader) will be involved in a huge treasure hunt in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "Abraham Stern," the synopsis reveals that Red will be on the trail of a legendary treasure. While at it, he will bump into a dangerous man named Abraham Stern (guest star Nathan Lane) who wants to take the prize for himself. Apparently, the man has made it his life's mission to find the treasure that he considers as his birthright. A cunning manipulator, he will make sure to kill anyone who stands on his way from getting what he wants.

Elsewhere, Liz (Megan Boone) will continue her quest on finding her husband's killer. Completely focused on getting revenge for Tom (Ryan Eggold), she will not hesitate to dip her fingers into previously unchartered territory. According to the spoilers, Liz's pursuit will push her to study the methods of one of the Blacklist's most dangerous criminals. The promo shows that the felon's modus has something to do with a huge vat of acid. In the clip, a woman is shown wearing a protective mask while watching someone's body part being immersed in the substance.

Meanwhile, "Abraham Stern" will mark the 100th episode milestone for the series. In September, executive producer Jon Bokenkamp talked about what they planned to do for the landmark. According to him, it still has not sunk in that they have reached this stage in their more than four-year run.

"... It's a huge deal. I had no idea that we would get here, let alone that we'd get to Episode 2, or that the show would even be shot. I wasn't sure we would even get to make the pilot. It is a big milestone, and to me, it just speaks to what a great team we have, between the cast in New York and the production. I'm always dumbfounded when I see a script be able to come to life and see how much better production makes it, and how international and big it feels. It really is a movie, each week. The idea that we're very close to 100 of them is just mind-boggling," the EP said.

"The Blacklist" season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.