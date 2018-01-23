'The Blacklist' Season 5 Episode 12 Spoilers: Liz Questions Red's Integrity in Finding Tom's Killer

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Promotional photo for "The Blacklist."

Liz (Megan Boone) has a nagging suspicion that her father does not wish to find Tom's (Ryan Eggold killer in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "Tommy Wattles," the synopsis reveals that Red (James Spader) will agree to help Liz hunt down her husband's murderer. Since the second half of the installment started, she has been busy locating evidence that will give her answers on why Tom was killed. Liz has officially gone rogue, but Red does not have the heart to stop her. As he watches her kill person after person, he hopes that the trail leading to him will remain cold and covered.

Liz, however, will not be able to disregard the feeling that her father has an ulterior motive for assisting her in her quest. Red knows he has to be careful or else Liz will know exactly the part he played in Tom's death. He needs to be close to her to monitor her every move. Once Liz discovers the suitcase with the bones, all hell will break loose. Liz will learn that her husband died because her father's enemy wanted to get his hands on that valise.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see the Task Force recruiting a criminal to find another felon. When the FBI orders the group to track down an arsonist, Red believes that the only way to do it is by hiring someone who is intimately acquainted with the crime. The promo shows some creepy scenes where the Task Force members go inside a chapel as the haunting melody of "Amazing Grace" croons in the background. The final scene shows a man tied up in a chair, covered in gasoline, asking for the Lord's forgiveness for his sins.

Last episode, Red was involved in a treasure hunt. He pitted against a man named Abraham Stern (guest star Nathan Lane) whose life mission was to find his father's fortune. Both men agreed to work together and split the prize until Abraham double crossed Red. Liz's father had the last laugh, though. He managed to get all of the treasure and let the authorities find and capture his rival.

"The Blacklist" season 5 episode 12 will air Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.