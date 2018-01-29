'The Blacklist' Season 5 Episode 12 Spoilers: Task Force Faces Off Against an Arsonist

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Promotional image for 'The Blacklist'

Red (James Spader) and the Task Force will be going after an arsonist in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "Tommy Wattles," the synopsis reveals that Red's squad will be busy hunting a torcher. To get to the target, he will be enlisting the help of another blacklister who has made playing with fire his own past time. Red thinks that a fellow arsonist will lead his team exactly to the location of the person they are looking for. In the promo, their search will bring them in a small chapel. There are some scenes showing a man tied up in a chair, covered in petrol. The poignant melody of "Amazing Grace" becomes the background of what looks like a macabre scene straight out of a nightmare.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Red joining his daughter in her search for Tom's (Ryan Eggold) killer. Liz (Megan Boone), however, cannot disregard the distressing suspicion that he has an ulterior motive for helping her. When Tom was killed, Liz has dedicated her time in locating his murderer. She still has no idea that Red is somehow connected to the incident that turned her world upside down. Tom was killed by a blacklister who wanted to get his hands on the mystery suitcase. It was the same valise that contained human bones that Red had buried in the farm.

Last episode, Red and a man named Abraham Stern (guest star Nathan Lane) were involved in a huge treasure hunt. Stern believed that the fortune was his, a legacy that his father meant to give to him had the authorities did not get to him in time. Red agreed to work alongside the man, but it turned out to be a double cross. At the end, though, Liz's father had the last laugh. He set up an entrapment operation. When the police got to Stern, though, the treasure was gone. Red and his men were able to spirit it off without anyone else knowing.

"The Blacklist" season 5 episode 12 will air Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.