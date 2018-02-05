'The Blacklist' Season 5 Episode 13 Spoilers: Liz Discovers Major Clue on Tom's Murder Case

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Promotional image for 'The Blacklist'

Liz (Megan Boone) is very close to locating Tom's (Ryan Eggold) killer in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "The Invisible Hand," the synopsis reveals that Liz will discover a major clue that will lead her to the truth behind her husband's death. Last time, she eliminated Navarro (Happy Anderson) and got her hands on a very advanced technology. When she brought the item to Red (James Spader), asking for help, she was informed that it contained a GPS signaling her location. Her father asked some specialists to reverse the signal, pointing her to a house where the killer was monitoring her whereabouts.

Liz and Red found the place deserted, though. There was also a note addressed to Red. He then decided that it was best to tell Liz the truth. Red admitted that he knew why Tom was killed. According to him, Tom had in his possession something that he should have left buried. Of course, Liz knew that her father was talking about the suitcase. The journey to finding Tom's murderer was also to learn about why Nik (Piter Marek) had to be eliminated as well. From the start, she has suspected that Red had a hand in both deaths. She only needs a little more evidence to confirm her suspicions.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see the Task Force hunting down an enigmatic group. When a number of people are found dead in the woods, Red and his team are tapped to find the culprits. Their search will lead them to The Invisible Hand, an organization composed of six men who have taken the roles of "saviors." They target those criminals who hide behind their fake veneers of lawfulness. The promo provides a glimpse of how the group came to be. Apparently, they were kids who watched everyone they love die. In the clip, the culprits wear hideous masks while watching a woman gets buried alive.

"The Blacklist" season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.