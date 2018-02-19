'The Blacklist' Season 5 Episode 14 Spoilers: Cooper Tests Liz's Readiness for FBI Comeback

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Promotional image for 'The Blacklist'

Liz (Megan Boone) is gearing up for a triumphant return to the FBI, but Cooper (Harry Lennix) will not make it easy for her in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "Mr. Raleigh Sinclair III," the synopsis reveals that Liz will be subjected to a rigorous test to see her readiness to take on new missions for the Bureau. She previously expressed her plans to come back to Cooper, but as the assistant director for counter-terrorism unit and Liz's mentor, he was hesitant to give her the green light right away. Cooper knows that Liz is extremely unstable at the moment as she struggles to accept the murder of her husband.

The promo shows Liz meeting with the FBI's psychotherapist named Dr. Sharon Friedman (guest star Martha Plimpton). Cooper wants her to pass the doctor's evaluation. Liz thinks it is going to be a walk in the past until she meets Friedman. Liz has made clear that she wants to return to find Tom's (Ryan Eggold) killer. The psychotherapist immediately reveals what she thinks about Liz's mental state. One of her questions seems to throw off Liz. Friedman asks if her desire for revenge comes naturally to her.

Last episode, Liz met her maternal grandfather but was unaware she did. While following the lead on the day Tom was killed, she stumbled into a name of a Russian intel agent. Cooper helped her find Oleander's location. When she got to his house, he denied that he was the man she was looking for. Oleander said Tom was killed because of the suitcase he stole. He also seemed to know a lot about Liz's mother. It turned out Oleander was Dom (Brian Dennehy), Katarina's father. He and Red (James Spader) were in contact and they agreed to keep the secret from Liz.

"The Blacklist" season 5 episode 14 will air on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.