'The Blacklist' Season 5 Episode 14 Spoilers: Liz Rejoins the FBI

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Promotional image for "The Blacklist"

Liz (Megan Boone) wants to return to the FBI, but she needs to overcome a huge hurdle first in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "Mr. Raleigh Sinclair III," the synopsis reveals that to rejoin the Bureau, Liz needs to pass an evaluation to be done by a psychotherapist named Dr. Sharon Friedman (guest star Martha Plimpton). Last episode, Liz expressed her desire to be back to the agency to Cooper (Harry Lennix). Her motives are still a mystery at this point, but Cooper is sure that Liz is planning something huge in connection to Tom's (Ryan Eggold) murder.

The promo shows Liz being interrogated by the psychotherapist. Dr. Friedman asks her why she wants to be reinstated. Liz simple answers that she wants to find her husband's killer. When the doctor inquires if the desire for revenge comes naturally to her, Liz does not respond. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) can be seen talking to someone. He states something along the line of the apple not falling far from the tree, suggesting that he and Liz are basically the same person.

As Liz awaits Dr. Friedman's assessment of her psychological stability, she will waste no time following the lead on Tom's murderer. Last episode, she was hot on the trail of a man named Oleander. According to her intel, he was a former Russian spy. Liz found his location with Cooper's help. When she met the man, he made clear that he was not Oleander. His name was Dom (Brian Dennehy) and he knew Liz's mother from way back. Liz asked if she was still alive, but he could not be sure.

It turned out that Dom was actually Oleander and Liz's maternal grandfather. Shortly after she left his house, he called Red. He informed the other man about Liz's visit and how it pained him to not say anything to her. Dom also refused to tell Liz on what he knows about Red. Apparently, he and Liz's father had an agreement to keep each other's secret.

"The Blacklist" season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.