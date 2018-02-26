Facebook/NBCBlacklist Promotional image for "The Blacklist"

The FBI has prepared a rigorous test to see Liz's (Megan Boone) readiness to rejoin the team in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "Mr. Raleigh Sinclair III," the synopsis reveals that Liz will have to pass a stringent psychological test to prove that she is more than capable of handling new missions for the Bureau. Cooper (Harry Lennix) has arranged a psychotherapist named Dr. Sharon Friedman (guest star Martha Plimpton) to check on Liz's wellbeing. While the evaluation is supposed to be an SOP for any returning agent, Friedman's line of questioning will catch Liz off guard.

The promo shows both Liz and the psychotherapist in a cozy office. Liz looks relaxed while sitting facing Friedman. The doctor starts off nice and slow. She asks why Liz wants to return to the FBI. Liz replies that she wants to find her husband's killer. Since Tom (Ryan Eggold) was murdered, she has not stopped from examining every detail connected to his death. Liz is aware that Tom was killed because of the suitcase he stole from The Farm.

Friedman's next question is designed to rile up Liz. She wants to know if the ex-agent's desire for revenge comes naturally to her. Liz's expression remains calm, though the surprised arching of her eyebrows betray how ridiculous the question is to her. Cooper has done a good job hiring Friedman to see if Liz is really ready to rejoin the team. When she expressed her plans to him last time, the assistant director for counter-terrorism unit knew something was up and wanted to investigate the matter further.

Last episode, Liz met her maternal grandfather, Dom (Brian Dennehy). She did not realize it, though, since he was introduced to her as Oleander, an ex-Russian agent. Liz met him in her solo investigation on Tom's death. Dom dropped clues about his true identity, but he was prohibited from telling her everything because of Red (James Spader). When Liz left his house, Dom called Red on the phone and told him what happened.

"The Blacklist" season 5 episode 14 will air on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.