'The Blacklist' Season 5 Episode 16 Spoilers: Garvey Makes A Deal With Red

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Promotional photo for 'The Blacklist'

Ian Garvey (guest star Jonny Coyne) is giving Red (James Spader) an ultimatum so he will keep his mouth shut in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "The Capricorn Killer," the synopsis reveals that the Task Force will labor to capture the person who killed Liz's (Megan Boone) husband, the legal way. This will prove to be difficult, though, as Garvey is a sneaky man. He knows that Red will somehow save him. Red will have to pander to the criminal's whim, or all of his dirty secrets are going to be revealed. The promo shows him asking Garvey what he can do so the other will not divulge any of his secrets. Garvey replies that he wants Liz since she is a witness to what he did to Tom.

Red, however, may just be using this approach to make Garvey admit his crime in front of the authorities. Since the Task Force has not been making much progress with the prosecution, he thinks that a different strategy is needed. Viewers cannot trust Red's integrity, though. He has proven, time and again, that he will do anything, even had his daughter's husband be killed, for his own gratification. Even Liz is aware of this. When Tom was killed, she opted to work alone in finding his killer and did not rely on her father's many connections.

Last episode, she finally discovered the identity of Tom's murderer. Singleton (Evan Parke) help her set up the trap for Garvey. It led to the detective's death, though. Garvey threatened to kill Singleton's daughter if he helped Liz, but the latter did not back out of the deal. While at the Singleton crime scene, Garvey showed up. Liz recognized his voice as that of the one who killed her husband. She vowed to make him pay for what he did.

"The Blacklist" season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.