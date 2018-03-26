'The Blacklist' Season 5 Episode 17 Spoilers: Liz Grills Red on Garvey's Betrayal

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Promotional photo for 'The Blacklist'

Liz (Megan Boone) is sure that Ian Garvey (guest star Jonny Coyne) and Red (James Spader) are in cahoots together in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "Anna-Gracia Duerte," the synopsis reveals the operation to bring down Garvey is still ongoing. Red will reportedly order Liz and the rest of the Task Force to investigate the murder of an associate of the Nash Syndicate. They need to recover a crucial evidence that will seal Garvey's fate as Tom's (Ryan Eggold) killer.

Liz, however, is quite sure that her father is wasting their time following a dead trail. The promo shows the brunette arriving in Red's office and accusing him of betraying her. Liz became convinced that he and Garvey were both responsible for the death of her husband.

In the previous episode, another witness to Garvey's crime was killed. Liz once again came up with nothing, and it was beginning to frustrate her.

This witness saw Red reaching out to Garvey to negotiate about the set of bones the latter has in his possession. Garvey knew he had Red by the neck since a word from him would reveal the truth about the night Tom was killed.

Since Liz knew who he was, Garvey wanted Red to eliminate her. Of course, he is not yet aware that Liz is actually Red's biological daughter. Red has no wish to reveal the truth to Liz, as he thinks it will destroy whatever kind of relationship they have.

In the teaser, Liz accusing Red of killing the only witness that could point out Tom's killer. She says she refuses to believe him any longer since he keeps on breaking her trust. Red chooses to remain silent, even when his daughter grabs his collar and slams him into a nearby bookcase.

Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) can only watch his boss being manhandled. He knows enough to stay out of arguments like this. It is likely that Red will keep quiet about Liz's allegations again. He will do this until he is sure that Garvey will not be able to connect him to Tom's murder no matter what happens.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Aram (Amir Arison) making a huge decision about his relationship with Samar (Mozhan Marno). When he saw her being abducted in the previous episode, he was sure that he would die if something bad happened to her.

In a recent interview with CarterMatt, Arison spoke about what is in store for the couple. He teased that something huge is about to happen that would change Amar and Samar's romance forever.

"In [tonight's] episode there is a nice moment or two that reminds everybody that even though we work together we're still a couple. It's interesting because it hasn't been focused on too much in terms of the viewers. It's just the new, given circumstance — we work together and we're dating. She has that one line from a few episodes ago where she said 'blissful and domestic,' and maybe she even said 'boring.' But, the light shifts back on it in a really interesting way in 517 and 518. There is some interesting stuff that enters the equation. There are relationship events in the pipeline," Arison teased.

"The Blacklist" season 5 episode 14 will air on Wednesday, April 4, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.