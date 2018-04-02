'The Blacklist' Season 5 Episode 17 Spoilers: Samar to Receive a Marriage Proposal

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Promotional photo for 'The Blacklist'

Aram (Amir Arison) may be thinking of popping the question to his girlfriend Samar (Mozhan Marno) in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "Anna-Gracia Duerte," the synopsis reveals that the tactical tech is considering taking his romance with the agent to the next level.

Ever since they came clean with their feelings in the previous installment, they have been steadily building a stable relationship. Samar has learned to open up to Aram and he appreciates that. They have come a long way from when they hardly shared anything with each other. In a recent interview, Arison said that something big is set to happen for the couple in the next episodes. Speculations are rife that Aram may be thinking of proposing to the lady.

"In [tonight's] episode there is a nice moment or two that reminds everybody that even though we work together we're still a couple. It's interesting because it hasn't been focused on too much in terms of the viewers. It's just the new, given circumstance — we work together and we're dating. She has that one line from a few episodes ago where she said 'blissful and domestic,' and maybe she even said 'boring.' But, the light shifts back on it in a really interesting way in 517 and 518. There is some interesting stuff that enters the equation. There are relationship events in the pipeline," Arison teased to CarterMatt.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Aram, Samar and the rest of the Task Force frantically searching for a crucial evidence that will send Ian Garvey (guest star Jonny Coyne) straight to jail. Red (James Spader) will reportedly send them in when an associate of the Nash Syndicate is found murdered.

Garvey is the prime suspect for Tom's (Ryan Eggold) death, and Liz (Megan Boone) was there when the criminal killed her husband, but she only heard his voice. The court needs solid evidence to lock up Garvey, but it is proving to be difficult to procure.

In truth, Red is partly the reason why sealing Garvey's fate as a murderer is too tough as they were in cahoots together. Garvey knows that the moment the truth is revealed, Red's reputation will be in tatters.

Tom died because he got too close in his investigation regarding the skeleton in the valise taken from The Farm, and Red did everything he could to keep that secret buried for a long time. Liz, however, seems to be becoming aware that her father is indeed a con man. The promo shows the agent barging in Red's office, asking him if he is behind the execution of the only key witness they have in Tom's case.

In the teaser, Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) is shown following Liz as she angrily marches towards her father. She accuses him of being the man behind the witness' death. Liz is telling Red that he keeps on breaking her trust, and Red is just letting his daughter rant. He also stayed quiet when Liz grabs his collar and slams him into a nearby bookcase. It looks like it is only a matter of time until the whole truth is revealed on why Tom had to die.

"The Blacklist" season 5 episode 14 will air on Wednesday, April 4, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.